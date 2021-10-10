9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,370,000. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,032,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Analog Devices by 543.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,246,000 after buying an additional 884,015 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after buying an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $178.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

