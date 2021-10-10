Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC opened at $140.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $169.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $79.73 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

