Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $48.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.89.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE ENR opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.77 and a beta of 1.19. Energizer has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.
Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.