Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $48.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Energizer by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Energizer by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.77 and a beta of 1.19. Energizer has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

