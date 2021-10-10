AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $80.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE:APP opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,071 shares of company stock worth $14,523,320. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,845,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

