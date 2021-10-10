Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.56 Billion Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $2,556,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.45 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.81.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

