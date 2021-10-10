2,524 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,524 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.48. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.