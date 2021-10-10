Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.78% of Duke Realty worth $2,826,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

