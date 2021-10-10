Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.09 Billion Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,887,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $3,091,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

WCN opened at $128.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

