Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

