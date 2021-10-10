Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,112 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.32% of Corning worth $111,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Corning by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 165,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94,348 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Corning by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $37.16 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

