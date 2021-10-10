Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Penumbra by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Penumbra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $9,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEN opened at $255.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.95. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $169,316.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total value of $1,308,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,157 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

