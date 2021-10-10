Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $255.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 593.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.95. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,157 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,560 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

