Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $233.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average of $220.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

