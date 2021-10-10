Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 688.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

