Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 58,094 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

DVN stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

