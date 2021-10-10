SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SLM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SLM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

