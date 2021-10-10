Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 650 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES opened at $85.41 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.