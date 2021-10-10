Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.05 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 826,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 54,542 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OXY opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.98.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

