9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,150 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTZ. CX Institutional bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

