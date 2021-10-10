Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

NYSE:CARR opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

