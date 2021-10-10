Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Medifast by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.05. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

