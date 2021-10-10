Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,863 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.53% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $41,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.