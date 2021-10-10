878,897 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 878,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,212,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DV opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
