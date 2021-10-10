878,897 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 878,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DV opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

