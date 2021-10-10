Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 210,000 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 48.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $32,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,257 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

SAIL opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,266 shares of company stock worth $4,003,298. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

