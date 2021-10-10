Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.17% of Bill.com worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $3,417,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,805 shares of company stock worth $68,304,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $274.33 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.37 and its 200-day moving average is $195.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -234.47 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.