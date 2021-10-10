ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,537 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $25,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

