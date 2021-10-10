Bamco Inc. NY Purchases New Shares in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,505,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRSAU. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 80,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $817,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 693.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SRSAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.