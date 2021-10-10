Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 3.59% of SOC Telemed worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SOC Telemed by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SOC Telemed by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.02. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOC Telemed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

