Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,009 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $37,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

BDX stock opened at $238.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

