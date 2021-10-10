Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $38.87 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Sysco worth $38,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

