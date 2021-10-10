Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $44.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of The Hershey worth $44,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 289,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $177.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.06. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

