-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 61.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $62,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTM opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $509.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

