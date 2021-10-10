Analysts Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Target Price at $52.67

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

