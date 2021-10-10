Analysts Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Target Price at $52.67

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE ABM opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.40.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
