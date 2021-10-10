Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Down 1% Over Last Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $367.75 or 0.00667872 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $28.20 million and approximately $4,062.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00086725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,114.67 or 1.00092567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.36 or 0.06478603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003278 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,671 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

