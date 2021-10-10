Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

