Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,093.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $163.13 or 0.00295601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $12,093.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00225367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00100259 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

