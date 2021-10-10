XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.27.

NYSE:XPO opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

