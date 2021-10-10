Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $16,713,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ingredion by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its stake in Ingredion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:INGR opened at $94.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

