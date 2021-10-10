Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,217,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,028,086,000 after buying an additional 244,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.42.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $208.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.65 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

