Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

