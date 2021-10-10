Fort L.P. Reduces Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Premier were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 53.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Premier by 52.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.