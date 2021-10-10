Fort L.P. Sells 2,100 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $271.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.28 and its 200 day moving average is $249.62. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.