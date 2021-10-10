Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.44 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after buying an additional 666,335 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after buying an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after buying an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after buying an additional 995,941 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 99.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $23.94 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.