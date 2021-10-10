Analysts Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT at $91.85

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.87.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.