Bean Cash (BITB) Price Tops $0.0005

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 238.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,386,670,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

