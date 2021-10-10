OneRoot Network (RNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $698,168.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $777,028.22 and approximately $698,168.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00225639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00100362 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

