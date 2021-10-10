Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 311 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

CarMax stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,522 shares of company stock worth $20,082,338. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.