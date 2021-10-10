Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,907 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,199,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

