Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20,327.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,620 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $233.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,874,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,079,151.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 509,871 shares of company stock worth $132,288,179. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.