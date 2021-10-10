First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Position Raised by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 5,544.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,754 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,908 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

